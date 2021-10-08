Corn mazes near me: 25 corn mazes to explore in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — October means being surrounded by multi-colored leaves, finding fall-flavored treats everywhere, picking and carving pumpkins, and watching spooky movies. If you’re looking to get lost in fall — literally — here are 25 corn mazes to visit around Pennsylvania, listed alphabetically by county.

1. Janoski’s Farm and Greenhouse

Where: Allegheny County

When: Saturdays and Sundays, Sept. 25 through Oct. 24, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

What: Located behind the Farm Market, Pumpkinland at Janoski’s Farm and Greenhouse includes a corn maze, pumpkin patch, scenic hayride, haunted barn, pony rides, a petting zoo, a corn pit, and more. Food and craft vendors are also present at the site.

Basic Admission: $8 per person

Learn more here

2. Yeck’s Pumpkins and Hayrides

Where: Beaver county

When: Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

What: Enjoy a corn maze, a hay tunnel, trikes to ride, a granary to play in, farm animals, a wooden tractor and wagon, hayrides, and more.

Basic Admission: Free (hayrides cost $5 per person)

Learn more here

3. Wilcox Farms

Where: Berks County

When: 9 a.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays from Sept. 10 through Oct. 3, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Nov. 5-7

What: This 25-acre corn maze includes more than 8 miles of trails. Try the maze with flashlights after dark. Snacks, drinks, campfires, a kids corn maze, and hayrides can also be enjoyed at Wilcox Farms.

Basic Admission: $8 per person for the corn maze

Learn more here

4. Winding Brook Farm

Where: Bucks County

When: Fridays from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

What: Find your way through the (not-haunted) 5-acre corn maze and answer trivia questions that offer clues to help you locate the exit. Also enjoy concessions, a pumpkin patch, and a hay maze. If you’re looking for something scarier, Winding Brook Farm also has a Corn Walk of Horror, a Haunted Hay Maze, and a Night Chills Haunted Hayride on certain October evenings.

Basic Admission: Combo tickets for the regular corn maze, hay maze, and hayride are $12.50 per adult, $10.50 per child ages 6-12, and $6 for kids 3-5. Combo tickets for the spooky attractions are $30. Individual tickets are also available.

Learn more here

5. The Beacon Hotel

Where: Butler County

When: Fridays and Saturdays through October, the first wagon leaves at dusk (7-7:30 p.m.) and the last leaves at 10 p.m. or after all souls have boarded

What: Take a wagon ride to the 15-acre Haunted Corn Maze and the Haunted House. This attraction is scary, and all children under 16 years old must be accompanied by an adult. For those who are looking for a less spooky experience, there is a No Scare Sunday on Oct. 10 from 1-4 p.m.

Basic Admission: $20 per person (cash only)

Learn more here

6. Weakland Farms Corn Maze

Where: Cambria County

When: Sept. 11 through Oct. 31, 4-8 p.m. on Fridays, 1-8 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays

What: The corn maze includes 1.5 miles of paths through a 6-acre cornfield. Answer general knowledge trivia questions along the way for a more challenging experience. Weakland Farms also has barnyard animals, wagon rides, a pumpkin patch, fall decorations and crafts, food, and an indoor play area.

Basic Admission: $10 per person

Learn more here

7. Milky Way Farm

Where: Chester County

When: Sept. 25 through Oct. 31, 3-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

What: In addition to the corn maze, check out the pumpkin patch and visit the farm animals. You can also purchase fall harvest items, vegetables, honey products, and Chester Springs Creamery ice cream.

Basic Admission: $3 per person for the corn maze, tickets must be purchased in advance for Saturdays and Sundays to limit capacity

Learn more here

8. Maple Lane Farm

Where: Cumberland County

When: Saturdays and Sundays, Sept. 4 through Oct. 31

What: In addition to the full-sized corn maze, Maple Lane Farm has a kiddie maze, hayrides, and a corn pit. Purchase a pumpkin while you’re there, too.

Basic Admission: $9 per person

Learn more here

9. Strites’ Orchard

Where: Dauphin County

When: Open every day of the week until the end of October

What: Select some U-Pick apples and sunflowers at Strites’ Orchard in addition to exploring the corn maze.

Basic Admission: $4 per person

Learn more here

10. Arasapha Farms

Where: Delaware County

When: Weekends Sept. 25 through Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

What: Enjoy the new 5-acre corn maze plus pumpkin picking, hayrides, a pillow bounce, mini-golf, pedal cars, games, and more.

Basic Admission: $20 per person

Learn more here

11. Wooden Nickel Buffalo Farm

Where: Erie County

When: Open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Oct. 1 through Nov. 7

What: Explore the corn maze during the day or with a flashlight after dark. Fun fact: After the season, a buffalo herd is let into the maze, and the animals eat the corn stalks over the winter.

Basic Admission: $8 per person

Learn more here

12. JB Tree Farm

Where: Huntingdon County

When: Monday through Thursday from noon to 5 p.m., Friday and Saturday from noon to 10 p.m., Sunday from noon to 7 p.m., Sept. 17 through Oct. 31 and Nov. 5-7

What: Navigate the 6-acre corn maze while completing the optional Maze Game quiz questions with answers found inside the maze. Also try the maze with flashlights at night, toast s’mores over a fire, go on a hayride, pick pumpkins, visit some Nigerian dwarf goats, and play in the Harvest Play Area at JB Tree Farm, which aims to “share the joy of our faith in Jesus Christ through word and example,” according to its website.

Basic Admission: $12 per person

Learn more here

13. Reeger’s Farm

Where: Indiana County

When: Oct. 9-10. 16-17, and 23-24

What: Enjoy hayrides to a pumpkin patch, meet the barnyard animals, and purchase food from the market in addition to making your way through the corn maze.

Basic Admission: $3 per person for the corn maze

Learn more here

14. Roba Family Farms

Where: Lackawanna County

When: Sept. 17 through Oct. 31, Thursdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

What: Explore the Mega Maze or the mini corn maze, and check out dozens of other activities including a farm animal center, a bee barn, wagon rides, slides, animal races, the Roba Candy Cannon, live entertainment, and more.

Basic Admission: $12.95 on Thursday, $21.95 on Friday through Sunday

Learn more here

15. Cherry Crest Adventure Farm

Where: Lancaster County

When: Thursdays through Saturdays, July 2 through Nov. 6

What: Cherry Crest’s corn maze spans 5 acres with over 2.5 miles of paths. Voted the number one corn maze in the U.S. in 2020, the corn maze includes three challenges of varying difficulty as well as play areas and a cafe. Cherry Crest Adventure Farm also offers a host of other activities including animal education centers, a kid-sized town, slides, apple blasters, food, and more.

Basic Admission: Tickets start at $17.95 per person

Learn more here

16. Grim’s Orchard & Family Farms

Where: Lehigh County

When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sept. 11 through Oct. 31

What: Enjoy fall activities on weekdays and Grim’s Fall Festival on weekends. Make your way through the corn maze, testing your knowledge for hints to the exit, and also check out the pick-your-own apples and pumpkins, hayride tours, food, hard cider, bounce pillows, and more.

Basic Admission: $9 per person for the corn maze, additional cost for extra activities

Learn more here

17. Maylath Farm & Orchard

Where: Luzerne County

When: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. starting Oct. 2

What: Find hidden words inside the corn maze to complete a game card (or just find your way through the maze), then go on a hayride or a pony ride, drive pedal cars and tractors, visit the petting zoo, or check out the new bounce pillow and grain train.

Basic Admission: $7 per person for the corn maze, additional activities cost extra

Learn more here

18. Carpenter’s Pumpkin Farm

Where: Lycoming County

When: Open every day from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

What: Navigate the corn maze, plus enjoy the pumpkin patch and weekend hayrides.

Basic Admission: $3 per person

Learn more here

19. Coolspring Corn Maze

Where: Mercer County

When: Fridays from 4-11 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Sept. 10 to Oct. 31

What: In addition to the corn maze, this site also has an indoor hay maze, hayrides, a pedal tractor racetrack, slides, a jump pad, tight ropes, The Barnyard Boardgame, and more.

Basic Admission: $12 per person

Learn more here

20. Mazezilla

Where: Monroe County

When: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday from Sept. 24 to Oct. 31, plus 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 11, Nov. 6, and Nov. 7

What: Located in the shadow of the Pocono Mountains, Mazezilla is an 11-acre corn maze. Ride out to the maze in a tractor-driven wagon, then try to find your way out. Additional activities include a pumpkin patch, pumpkin launch, slides, corn boxes, hay forts, food and produce stands, and more.

Basic Admission: $13 per person

Learn more here

21. The Gilbertsville Farm

Where: Montgomery County

When: Fridays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. from September to November

What: Look for 16 puzzle pieces to build your map as you make your way through the corn maze, which takes an average of two hours to complete. Other activities include a kids’ play area, animals to meet, and hayrides.

Basic Admission: $12 per person

Learn more here

22. Seiple Farms

Where: Northampton County

When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays from Sept. 25 through Oct. 31, plus Fridays Oct. 1, 8, 15, and 22 from noon to 9 p.m. (Friday Nights Flashlight Fundraiser from 6-9 p.m.) and Oct. 11 from noon to 6 p.m.

What: Enter the corn maze through a field of sunflowers, then find your way through 22 acres of corn. Visit the farm animals, navigate a straw maze, ride a pony, take a hayride to a pumpkin patch, shop, eat, and more, too. On Sunday, Oct. 17, donate blood and receive a free pumpkin.

Basic Admission: $8 per person for the corn maze

Learn more here

23. Howling Hills Corn Maze Adventures

Where: Washington County

When: Noon to dusk on Saturdays and Sundays, with the last hayride to the corn maze at 5:30 p.m.

What: Enjoy an 8-acre corn maze, complimentary hayrides to and from the maze, pick-your-own pumpkins, pumpkin painting, games, food, and more.

Basic Admission: $10 per person

Learn more here

24. Chad’s Corn Maze

Where: Westmoreland County

When: Friday and Saturday from 5:30-10:30 p.m., Sunday from 4:30-8:30 p.m. from Sept. 24 through Oct. 31

What: Affiliated with Green Mead Farm and Cairns Pumpkin Patch, Chad’s Corn Maze includes 1.5 miles of paths winding through a nearly 5-acre corn maze. Visitors can look for hidden stations within the maze, which is designed each year to look like a scene from a hit country song.

Basic Admission: $8 per person

Learn more here

25. Maize Quest Fun Park

Where: York County

When: Saturdays and Sundays in September, Fridays through Sundays and Columbus Day, Oct. 1 through Nov. 7

What: Complete puzzles and make your way through the 8-acre corn maze. Enjoy more than 30 other attractions in the Fun Park, as well, including additional mazes, a corn box, a pumpkin patch, pedal karts, a wagon ride, and more.

Basic Admission: $14 per person (save $1 by purchasing tickets online), children under 2 years old get in free

Learn more here