(WTAJ) — The 2022 Congressional Art Competition has started accepting entries from all high school students across the county.

Sponsored by the members of the U.S. House of Representatives, this annual contest provides an opportunity to recognize and encourage artistic talent across the county. Those who win will have their artwork displayed at the United States Capitol for a full year. They will also be invited to a ceremony in Washington, D.C.

Students who participate from the 15th district of Pennsylvania will have their artwork displayed in the Winkler Gallery of Fine Art in DuBois. On Saturday, May 7, community members are invited to a reception to celebrate the art and meet with Representative Glenn “GT” Thompson. An independent panel of judges will select the winning art.

“The Congressional Art Competition is a great way to foster creativity and encourage young artists in our communities,” Rep. Thompson said. “I am looking forward to seeing all the entries and welcoming the winning student to Washington, D.C.”

All pieces entered for consideration must meet the following criteria:

Be two dimensional

Be no larger than 26 inches wide by 26 inches tall by 4 inches thick

Not weigh more than 15 pounds

Be original in design, concept, and execution

May not violate any U.S. copyright laws

Students must submit their artwork to their representative by April 29. The full list of rules can be found on The United House of Representative’s website.