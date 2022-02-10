BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Condors’ Head Coach Jay Woodcroft is heading to NHL to fix a struggling Oilers team.

“I think from an organizational standpoint it’s a huge benefit for them to promote Woody and just the growth from here is big,” Condors’ Captain Brad Malone said.

The Edmonton Oilers announced today that head coach Dave Tippett and assistant coach Jim Playfair have been relieved of their duties.

Woodcroft will assume the top role with the Oilers for the remainder of the season and will be joined by fellow Condors’ coach Dave Manson.

“Those are two guys we could not be prouder of and now Jay gets to run an NHL bench and I am sure that was his goal when he came here to Bakersfield along with developing players, winning games, and championships Now he’ll get to the NHL as well,” said Condors’ Director of Media Relations Ryan Holt.

The 45-year-old has been at the helm of the Condors since 2018 and in three-plus seasons has won more than 100 games.

“105 wins, two division titles (2019, 2021), and a franchise-record 42 win season in 2019. Under his tutelage, 13 Condors made their National Hockey League debuts in the past three seasons and I know that is something Jay and Dave are most proud of,” Holt said.

The Condors have not named an interim coach at this time, they said they are still going through a number of options. That announcement is expected to come Friday or Saturday.