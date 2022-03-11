(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — “For the first few years, people thought I was crazy,” says Patrick Short, owner of ACTIONTOYMAN.

The Erie business deals in action figures, comics and other collectables. Along the many shelves on more than one story of the building at West 26th Street are thousands of action figures and other toys – He-Man, GI Joes, Teenaged Mutant Ninja Turtles, Lego Minifigs – spanning decades.

“When I first opened, people were looking at me like, ‘I’ve got that in a toy box somewhere,’” Short said. “I waited through that. Now people see a He-Man for $60 or $65, and they ask, ‘Does it have all the accessories?’ and they don’t even hesitate to buy it.”

It’s a trend that began with the pandemic and has continued and grown with inflation. Short credits it to psychology.

“I always had a feeling about what I liked about action figures and why I put things on a shelf. I’ve asked other people what they like it about it, and they tell me they enjoy the hunt, and talking to different people who like the same thing, and going to conventions,” Short says. “Then the pandemic comes along and everybody’s in it.”

He noted that a new He-Man show was released during the pandemic (“Masters of the Universe: Revelation” was released by Netflix in 2021). That sparked a renewed interest in He-Man action figures.

“Everybody remembers He-Man toys, and then they try to find it,” Short said. “There’s a nostalgia factor. When you get goosebumps because of nostalgia, that’s an addiction. And it’s better than a barstool.”

During the pandemic, people were furloughed or laid off entirely. People were isolated to protect themselves and their loved ones from COVID-19. Plays and movies were canceled. Businesses were closed for months on end.

“How do you fill that that? How do you get that serotonin and get those feelings back up again?” Short said. “We want the old cards, and the toys, and the video games we used to play with. They made us feel good, and we want that back again. People pick up whatever they’re picking up, and it makes them feel good again.”

Elsewhere in Erie, at Kinem’s Sports Cards on Maple Street, owner Mike Brown has noticed an uptick in traffic and interest. Brown also credits the renewed interest in sports cards to the pandemic.

“When they took sports away in general, people thought, ‘What do I do now?’” Brown said. “You know when the football game is coming on, or the next basketball game, and that’s what you look forward to.”

Those factors coupled with rising inflation over the past year meant a good excuse to buy trading cards – a hobby that Brown sees as an investment.

“Gold and silver – that’s what people always say to buy, but I’ve always thought that sports cards were the best investment,” he said. “I’m biased though.”

He noted some changes in specific players’ cards, and how hobbyists who came back to their collections during COVID found gems in their collections.

“One customer during COVID got back into it, and he was finding Tom Brady cards that he had bought for $2 or $3 that are worth $1,000-plus now,” Brown said.

The interest has been building. Before the pandemic, Brown would hold a local card show every few weeks. During the card shows, he’d see about 100 people come in each day. Now, each card show sees more than 300 people each day.

“And there are lots of new faces, too. Tons of new faces,” he said.

Short has seen similar changes.

“People pulled out of the stock market and put it into comic books. The percentage is pretty incredible,” Short said. “You pick up a good, raw comic book, send it to a grading company, and it goes from a $5 book to a $55 book, just like that.”

While interviewing for the story, a customer came in with graded comic books. (A graded comic book is a comic that has been sent to one of a few companies that determine the quality and the value of the comic book and issue a letter grade.)

The customer handed his stack of comic books to Short. Short shuffled through the books and said, “These are going to be out of my price range. You’re going to have to end up doing a Facebook auction to get what they’re worth.” Short made a low offer, and the customer declined.

“The value on that was $600 in my book. I’m not going to be able to give him that. I could sign him up for consignment, but he wasn’t interested in that,” Short explained after the customer had left. “I’m ridiculously honest with people, and if it works, it works.”

At Books Galore on Peach Street, store manager Cole Schenley said they don’t often deal in collectables, so the value of the product they sell has stayed about even throughout the pandemic, however customer interest has changed.

“The interesting thing about comics is that everybody has the same story of how their parents or grandparents threw out their old comic books collection and if they had saved them, they would have been worth $1 million,” Schenley said. “In recent years, the market has changed. There’s a lot of short-term speculation, mostly fueled by YouTube and the Internet.”

New comics come out on Wednesdays. Over the weekend, Schenley says, a YouTube influencer will announce that an upcoming issue has a new character and speculate that that issue of the comic will be valuable. Or maybe the character will be scheduled to appear in the next feature film about that comic book.

“If people hear there’s a new Spiderman with a new character, the comic starts shooting up in value. Even just a rumor about a new character,” Schenley said. “A $2 comic book is now $20 on eBay. It’s a very wild market.”

Books Galore isn’t a huge store. It’s not working with a major retailer budget. That wild market can present challenges.

“Trying to meet the demand is always tricky,” Schenley said. “It’s not like the comic books companies are telling retailers – they like to keep it a surprise to us, too.”

Mostly, the biggest change is the increase in speculative buying.

“It’s lots of short-term money flipping stuff from week to week,” Schenley said. “They’re hoping the first appearance will be the next Baby Yoda. People think comic book collectors are making $500 or $1,000 on each sale, but the reality is the hardcore people that are doing this are making $8 or $12, and then they still have to pay for shipping.

“There is a market. The market is hot. But it’s different than people would imagine.”

As both a store owner dealing in collectables and a collector himself, Short is well aware of the short-term market.

“People are spending $300 to clear the pegs at Wal-Mart,” Short said. “The fact that there’s even scalping on this stuff already shows there’s money on the secondary market. I’m thinking to myself, ‘How is there money on the secondary market for brand new toys?’ But there is.”

And it’s frustrating for Short as a longtime collector.

“Guys like me are looking at stuff for collections, and we’re looking at these guys (clearing pegs at Wal-Mart)… it gets frustrating,” he said. “Yes, I sell stuff, but I try to be reasonable about it. I’m a collector first.”

Short said he’s not sure when the increased interest will wane. He hopes the increased interest has influenced the next generation.

“I’m 42 and my son is 15. I have shelves in our home with action figures. My son’s room has shelves with G.I. Joe. He loved G.I. Joe, and he’s watched all of the cartoons. Now, he’s collecting what people would consider the adult collectable G.I. Joes,” Short said. “I’m seeing 12-, 13-, and 14-year-old kids coming in now to buy collectables. It’s great.”

In the meantime, he’s trying to glean some of that value for himself and his business, too.

“It’ll all about me adjusting to what it is,” he said. “I’ve got an $80 Pokemon card in the case that I spent 10 cents on. There’s money to be made, but it’s all in what you do.”