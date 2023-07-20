The

Barbie Brunch at Añejo Philly

Añejo Philly presents a special themed brunch to celebrate Barbie! Head to the Northern Liberties hot spot on Saturday, July 22, 2023 from 11:30am to 3:00pm for an exclusive Bottomless Barbie Brunch – reservations and tickets required to participate in Bottomless. Enjoy 90 minutes of bottomless mimosa, margs, bloody maria’s and sangria for $47 a person, plus includes shared dishes and an individual dish per person. Contest for Best Dressed Barbie— winner will receive a $50 gift card for future use at Anejo, plus photo Booth, food and drink specials, and our fun brunch atmosphere with a special Barbie movie themed playlist.

Pretty in Pink cream cheese at Bagels and Co.

All Locations – Northern Liberties, Fishtown, Brewerytown, Center City

https://www.bagelsandcophl.com/

All Bagels and Co. locations will go pink for the Barbie movie! Look for a special limited edition pretty in pink birthday cake cream cheese to pair with rainbow bagels (or any other bagel).

3) Barbie Dream cocktails at Brewerytown Food Hall

Cocktail special- Barbie Dream – $12 with

Strawberry Mint lemon drop martini with a sugar/lemon zest rim and edible flowers.

Barbie beer at Evil Genius Beer Company

1727 N Front St

Philadelphia, PA 19122

http://evilgeniusbeer.com/

(215) 425-6820

Evil Genius debuts a special Barbie inspired beer – “Her Dream House” – a 5/5% Pink Raspberry Glitter Beer thats pink and sparkles. It is available now at the Lab until it sells out – available in draft and also in Growlers to go. Also, Barbie Drag Brunch is Sunday, August 6th for $25 and up per person.

C’mon Barbie let’s go party! Join us on Sunday, August 6th for a Barbie Drag Brunch extravaganza in celebration of the new Greta Gerwig Barbie movie!

Be sure to bring plenty of ones to tip your queens and check out the additional details below!

Brunch Menu:

Cinnamon Buns

Veggie Quiche

Smores Overnight Oats

Bacon, Egg, and Cheese

Please note that tickets for this event are sold by the table. As a result all seats at a table must be purchased at once. For example, purchasing a four top table will require the purchase of four tickets. Tickets come with access to the show only. All food and beverage is pay as you go upon entry. This event is 18+, please be sure to bring valid ID. This event will operate at capacity, as such there is no guarantee that if you purchase more than one table that they will be next to one another. It is also possible that you will be asked to share your table with other guests if needed. For any questions related to this event please email info@evilgeniusbeer.com.

Barbie themed cocktails at Figo Ristorante

1033 N 2nd St

Philadelphia, PA 19123

(267) 245-9625

https://www.figoitalian.com/

Cocktail Special – Pink Lady with Pink Lemonade Vodka, Fresh Lemon, Strawberry and Mint.

Barbie Bubbles at Izakaya Fishtown

1832 Frankford Ave

Philadelphia, PA 19125

(267) 310-3554

https://www.byyanaga.com/

Cocktail special:

“Barbie Bubbles” $14

Red Shiso Shochu, Junmai Ginjo Sake, Yuzu, House Strawberry Purée, Topped Highball bubbles. Garnish is Strawberry Slice Dusted with Gold Flake.

Barbie and Ken cookies at Madison K Cookies

800 N 2nd St

Philadelphia, PA 19123

https://madisonkcookies.com

Look for Barbie and Ken inspired dream cookies and baked treats from Thursday to Saturday, July 20-22 while supplies last! All Barbie, all the treats, all the pink and prettiness! Barbie decorated cookies, cupcakes, pink chocolate chip cookies, – all pretty, all pink and all Barbie while it lasts.

Come on Barbie lets go Party at Uptown Beer Garden

1500 John F Kennedy Blvd

Philadelphia, PA 19102

www.uptownbeer.com

Come on Barbie’s let’s go party…at Uptown Beer Garden. Join us on august 6th for brunch, booze and Barbie! From 12-2pm uptown will become your own Barbie dream house to brunch with all your favorite Barbie and Kens. Dance with our DJ and take pictures while enjoying our specially crafted buffet brunch. GA tickets include entry and brunch, and VIP table tickets include entry, brunch and bottomless mimosas in your very own Barbie cabana. And don’t forget…life in plastic, it’s fantastic. So come join us at Uptown Beer Garden for your very own Barbie Brunch. See you there!