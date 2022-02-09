ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Investigators are seeking new information in the 1999 cold case disappearance of a woman in Adams County.

Officials say Diane Wolfe, also known as Diane Louise Wolf, was reported missing by her husband on January 31, 1999, after she hadn’t returned home in two days.

Diane was last seen on January 29, 1999, at 7 a.m. after her shift at Hanover Foods on the 1500 block of York Street in Hanover. Diane punched out from work and cashed a check 30 minutes later at Dauphin Deposit.

On Feb. 1, 1999, Diane’s 1944 Pontiac Grand Prix was located in York County at the parking lot of Weis Markets on Baltimore Street.

On or about Friday, February 5, 1999, the investigation was turned over to the PA State Police.

Anyone with information on this incident are asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online.

