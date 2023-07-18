PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has declared a statewide code orange air quality action day for Monday, July 17.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, the air quality alert is for fine particulate matter. The department says that smoke from Canadian wildfires is expected to impact the state throughout the day on Monday and will more than likely push particulate concentrations into the code orange range.

The range for Code Orange is a value between 101 to 150 on the air quality index.

The Department of Environmental Protection states that residents and businesses are strongly encouraged to voluntarily help reduce fine particulate matter air pollution by avoiding the open burning of leaves, trash, or other materials. You can also help by avoiding the use of gas-powered lawn and garden equipment.

An Air Quality Action Day is declared when the Air Quality Index (AQI) is forecasted to be Code Orange or higher, according to the department.

Up-to-date air quality information, including seeing what the air quality index is like in your own community, can be found by clicking here.