(NEXSTAR) — Coca-Cola is trying to step out of its comfort zone — sort of — to provide customers with “magical” flavors as part of its new Coca-Cola Creations line. Its first venture? A space-inspired drink.

Starlight, soon available in both original and zero-sugar options, has the well-known appearance of Coca-Cola, but when held up to the light, it appears almost red or purple. The company describes the drink’s color as being “inspired by the light of the stars.” In fact, Starlight’s hue appears nearly like the red seen in the below photo taken by NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope late last year, showing gas left behind by a supernova.

Cosmic ribbons of gas left behind by a stellar explosion, known as a supernova. (NASA, ESA, and Y. Chou (Academia Sinica, Institute of Astronomy and Astrophysics); Processing: Gladys Kober (NASA/Catholic University of America))

Don’t expect to be hit with a new cosmic flavor when you crack open a bottle or can of Starlight — you won’t really notice it. To this reporter, the zero-sugar version tastes, at first, like regular Coke Zero. There is, however, a hint of s’more in Starlight. If you can imagine taking a drink of Coca-Cola and then a bite of a s’more, that’s Starlight.

If you don’t notice the s’more flavor at first, don’t worry — I didn’t either. I thought it had more of a cotton-candy or berry essence. But after a couple of sips, the flavor starts to stand out.

What you will notice first is a unique cooling sensation in your throat. No, it’s not just because it’s a carbonated drink right out of the refrigerator — there really is a unique cooling feeling as you drink Starlight, and it seems appropriate for a space-inspired beverage.

Personally, I don’t notice the “subtle cooling sensation” Coca-Cola describes until after a few sips. But from the unique color to the subtle s’more taste, it might just be worth trying this Coca-Cola creation if you’re a fan of soft drinks.

Ready to rocket off to the supermarket to try it for yourself? Hang out for a second: Coca-Cola Starlight won’t be available until Monday, Feb. 21. You’ll be able to find it at your local grocery or convenience store in 20-ounce bottles and 10-packs of 7.5-ounce mini cans.

Starlight will be available for about six months, according to Coca-Cola. New flavors are expected to be released under the Creations line, but the company wouldn’t say which flavors are next, or when they’ll be available.

In addition to the new flavors, Coca-Cola is debuting other physical and digital aspects related to its beverage. In an effort to join the metaverse like countless other brands, you’ll be able to scan a bottle of Starlight and experience a digital concert by Ava Max, the singer behind “Sweet but Psycho” and “Kings & Queens.”

Coca-Cola is also releasing clothing and merchandise related to Starlight.