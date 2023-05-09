CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For his final class project at the Modern Welding School in Schenectady, Erik Herrero designed a 8.5-foot tall bike. When he found out the cost of building it, a bike shop in Schenectady donated bike frames to help him execute his vision.

Videos of Erik riding the bike have garnered millions of views on TikTok. The biggest question he always gets asked is, “How do you get on it?” A running start is always involved.

Erik’s career endeavors is allowing him to follow in his family’s footsteps. Both of his grandfathers were welders, and one of them was a mechanic.

The gears are already turning for his next design. He wants to build a tall tandem tricycle for him and his girlfriend, Scotlynn Burke, to ride to their weekly ice cream trips to Stewart’s Shops. To see more videos of Erik riding his bike, visit his TikTok account.