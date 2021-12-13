STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) – HE IS, staying. That’s right, in a Twitter post on Friday, Dec. 10, Sean Clifford, current Penn State quarterback, says he is returning next season.

Clifford, who’s a redshirt senior, has been with the team since 2017 and is one of 11 Penn State players to reach 5,000 total offensive yards, and one of 12 quarterbacks to eclipse 4,000 career passing yards, sitting 11th in passing yardage.

In the tweet, seen below, Cliffords says to Penn State being more than football for him, talking about how it’s helped turn him into the man he is today.

Additionally, Clifford’s brother, Liam Clifford, who joined the team as a freshman this season, will get to play one more season with him collegiately.

Penn State will close their season by taking on #22 Arkansas Razorbacks in the Outback Bowl on Jan. 1, 2022.