WEST LAFAYETTE, In. (WTAJ) — Penn State beat Purdue 35-31 in back and forth season opener at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, In.

With under two minutes left in the fourth quarter, Clifford lead the Nittany Lions on an eight play, 80 yard drive, capped off with a 10-yard Keyvone Lee touchdown to take the 35-31 lead.

Clifford finished the game 20/37 for 282 yards, threw four touchdowns, and rushed for another. The redshirt senior+ missed the opening drive of the third quarter with what head coach James Franklin described as cramps.

True freshman Drew Allar went 2/4 for 26 yards in Clifford’s absence.

While he shined bright in the final moments, the second have was not pretty. The Boilermakers scored 14 unanswered points in the third quarter and Clifford threw a pick six with 8:29 left in the fourth quarter.

Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell was 30/59 for 365 yards and a touchdown.