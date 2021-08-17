Clay County Deputy shot at Jolly truck stop

*Sheriff Lyde first reported it was a white escalade but in a new Facebook, video says it is a white Cadillac.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in the shooting of one of their deputies.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. at the Jolly Truck Stop during an attempted traffic stop. As the deputy walked up to the vehicle he was shot., recovered and returned fire at the vehicle.

According to Clay County Sheriff Jeffrey Lyde, the deputy was shot in his bullet-proof vest and is expected to be okay.

A man, thin build with a blue cap, driving a white four-door Cadillac* left the Travel Center and has a bunch of bullet holes in the back of the vehicle. Sheriff Lyde said the license plate number of the vehicle is FXJ-1334 which the plates are stolen.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 award for any information leading to the arrest. A fresh 48 has been issued so any information received in the first 48 hours that leads to an arrest will receive an additional $500.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we gather more info.