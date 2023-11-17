(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– The City of Erie has received the highest score possible from the Human Rights Municipal Equality Index for their commitments to diversity, equity and inclusion for the second consecutive year.

On Wednesday, Nov. 16, the City of Erie announced they received a score of 100 on the 2023 Human Rights Campaign’s 2023 Municipal Equality Index (MEI) after receiving the same score in 2022.

MEI a nationwide evaluation of cities examining how inclusive municipal laws, policies, and services are for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) people who live and work within the city.

This year, the MEI consisted of 506 cities with ratings based on non-discrimination laws, the municipality as an employer, municipal

services, law enforcement, and leadership on LGBTQ+ equality.

“Our city’s leaders have worked hard to create an environment where every LGBTQ+ resident, employee, and visitor can thrive. I would especially like to thank our LGBTQ+ Advisory Council members who have worked extremely hard to draft the policies and practices that helped us achieve this score as we all strive to make Erie an inclusive community,” said Mayor Joe Schember.

Mayor Schember has made implementing non-discrimination policies to eliminate prejudice within Erie to make it a more welcoming and supportive place to live for all LGBTQ+ people.

This past summer, Erie City Council adopted a resolution that made Erie the first sanctuary city for LGBTQ+ people in Pennsylvania, the only state that does not have anti-discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity in its state laws.

For the full MEI scorecard on Erie, along with more information on MEI scores, check out their website here.