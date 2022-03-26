(WPRI) — Chick-Fil-A is cooking up new ways to help the energy crunch.

The popular chicken restaurant chain is partnering up with Darling Ingredients to turn its used cooking oil into clean-burning renewable biofuel, according to a press release.

“At Chick-fil-A, we are committed to caring – and that includes caring for others through our food and caring for our planet,” said Rodney Bullard, vice president of corporate social responsibility for Chick-fil-A, Inc.

Once the oil is removed, Darling says, it repurposes it at the company’s nearest biosecure processing plant.

“Our innovative partnership with DAR PRO Solutions helps us be responsible stewards of the resources at our restaurants and allows us to support the future of renewable transportation fuel – all while positively influencing the communities we serve,” Bullard said.

The oil will be collected from all Chick-Fil-A restaurants across the United States and Canada.

“We admire Chick-fil-A’s commitment to reducing food waste and are proud to be part of a solution that keeps food waste out of our landfills while delivering a renewable fuel that reduces GHG emissions,” said Sandra Dudley, Darling Ingredients’ executive vice president of renewables and U.S. specialty operations.

Darling says the finished fuel can reduce greenhouse gases by up to 85%.