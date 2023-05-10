CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A middle school teacher from Chesapeake has been named a quarterfinalist for the 2024 GRAMMY Music Educator Award.

Western Branch Middle School Chorus Teacher, Kyle Cook, was one of the 212 quarterfinalists that were chosen for this award, which recognizes educators for having made a significant contribution to music education.

Cook and the other quarterfinalists were selected out of 2,000 submitted nominations.

The semifinalists will be announced in September and the winner of the award will be announced during GRAMMY Week 2024.