An early morning house fire in Cherry Hill has left two people injured in the hospital.

According to the Cherry Hill Fire Department, the two-alarm house fire broke out on Saxby Terrace at 2:06 a.m.

Facebook/ Cherry Hill Fire Department

Facebook/ Cherry Hill Fire Department

Facebook/ Cherry Hill Fire Department

Facebook/ Cherry Hill Fire Department

Facebook/ Cherry Hill Fire Department

Facebook/ Cherry Hill Fire Department

Two civilians were injured and were transported to the hospital where they are recovering.

The fire was placed under control at 3:11 a.m. said the fire department.