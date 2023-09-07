(WPHL)– Singer and songwriter Charlie Puth is engaged!

The “See You Again” singer posted a heartwarming announcement on his Instagram saying he was engaged to longtime family friend-turned girlfriend, Brooke Sansone. “I flew to New York to ask my best friend to marry me, and she said yes. I am the happiest, best version of myself and it is all because of you Brookie. I love you endlessly forever and ever and ever.”, said Puth.

The couple has been dating since the summer of 2022 when Puth publicly revealed their relationship on his 31st birthday. “Ohhhhh I’m NOT a loser…’cause I didn’t lose her!!! (Happy birthday to me).”, said Puth’s Instagram post.

During an interview on The Howard Stern Show in October 2022, Puth revealed that Sansone was a longtime family friend that he grew up alongside in his hometown in New Jersey. “As my life gets more turbulent and I travel everywhere, it’s nice to have someone close to you that you’ve known for a very long time,” Puth said. “She’s always been very, very nice to me,” he continued. “And I would assume that when times inevitably are hard in the future, because what is life without valleys and peaks, she would be there for me as well.”

During the interview Stern joked saying Puth would make the “Best album ever” if Sansone broke up with him and said, “I don’t think she will. When asked whether Sansone could be “the one,” Puth said, “Yeah.”

In a bit of foreshadowing from the interview with Howard Stern, Puth said he would keep their relationship out of the public and media’s eye as much as possible. “Certainly the media won’t know about it,” he said. “I’ll go out of my way to make sure they don’t know … It becomes too much.”

In Puth’s Instagram post, the engaged couple was seen posing for a selfie, showing off the gorgeous engagement ring, and sharing a slice of Pizza at Luccali’s Pizza in Brooklyn, New York. Sansone has not posted anything about the engagement yet.