BANNOCKBURN, IL- Rapper Chance the Rapper recently purchased a mansion worth $2.3M, according to the Chicago tribune. The mansion is a five-bedroom, 9,251-square-foot home.

The mansion is located in north suburban Bannockburn an area that many celebrities live in. Three years ago, former Sixers player Jimmy Butler sold a six-bedroom, 10,000 square foot home on the same block for $4.2M.

Current Bulls forward Demar Derozan recently brought Michael Jordan nearby property for $4.5M in October.