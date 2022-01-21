Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The U.S. House of Representatives could potentially have a familiar face from Erie.

Dan Pastore is the Chairman of FishUSA and is currently running for the 16th District of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Pastore says the event that prompted him to run is the attack on the U.S. Capitol from the last presidential campaign and the efforts of current House of Representatives members undermining the electoral process by attempting to take away the rights of citizens who vote by mail.

Pastore is planning on running a positive and constructive campaign and looks to help better the lives of individuals in Western Pennsylvania.

“I plan to spend a lot of time in the Southern Districts, in the Southern counties, reaching out to those people, understanding what the issues are there, learning about them, meeting with them, so I understand how to represent them,” said Dan Pastore, (D) Candidate for 16th District of U.S. House of Representatives.

Pastore recognizes how large and diverse the district is and plans to spend considerable time there to learn the needs and wants of citizens.