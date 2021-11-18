CDC confirms case of monkeypox in Maryland

MARYLAND (WDVM) — The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) are reporting a case of a rare viral illness in Maryland.
Officials say a traveler brought a case of monkeypox back with them after a recent trip to Nigeria. Lab tests confirmed it on Tuesday and the patient is isolating in Maryland.
CDC is working with the airline and local health officials on contact tracing. Officials say the airline, like all others in the U.S., required masks on the plane and since monkeypox spreads similarly to COVID-19, it’s believed the risk of transmission on the flight was low.
“Monkeypox is a rare but potentially serious viral illness that typically begins with flu-like illness and swelling of the lymph nodes and progresses to a widespread rash on the face and body. Monkeypox re-emerged in Nigeria in 2017 after more than 40 years with no reported cases,” the CDC said in a statement Wednesday morning.
Only 8 cases of monkeypox have been reported in the U.S. since 2017.