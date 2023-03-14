EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — A federal grand jury has indicted a U.S. Customs and Border Protection accused of using excessive force and falsifying records while on duty at an El Paso border crossing.

The indictment, unsealed Monday, charges Miguel Delgado Jr. with deprivation of rights under color of law and the falsification of a document in a federal investigation.

Delgado allegedly used excessive force in two incidents on June 15, 2020, and Oct. 20, 2019, while on duty at the Bridge of Americas Port of Entry in El Paso, Texas.

According to court documents obtained by Border Report, both incidents resulted in bodily injury. Delgado is also charged with making false statements in a report about the 2020 incident.

Records show that while submitting a CBP Incident Log Report, Delgado allegedly falsely claimed that he turned the person around while sitting in the chair to place them in handcuffs and falsely claimed that the person “kept trying to push back and push (Delgado) off of their back.”

If convicted, Delgado faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison for each use-of-force incident and a maximum of 20 years in prison for submitting a false report about one of the incidents.