East Wallingford, VT – Southern Vermont has been heavily affected by the recent flooding, with significant damage reported in various areas. The flooding made certain towns like Weston, Londonderry, and Ludlow inaccessible to drive to on Monday, July 11.

“It’s about as bad as Irene so far, I mean maybe a little bit worse I’m not sure,” says Adam Ford, a resident of East Wallingford. The people of East Wallingford find themselves just a few miles away from some of the most severe flooding in the state. Routes 140, 155, and 103 in the town have been partially closed due to the overflowing Mill River, rendering them impassable.

Adam Ford expresses his concern, saying, “Of the four directions we have to get out of here, three of them are blocked. We do have one way out, and it seems to be holding, so I’m not worried about going anywhere right now.”

The flooding in East Wallingford is being compared to the devastating Tropical Storm Irene. Mark McLellan, who owns a house in the area, shares his perspective: “Irene was, I think it was more abrupt. It came up a lot faster. And this seems to be it’s still cresting now. I don’t think it’s hit its peak yet.”

Many residents have decided to evacuate the town, hoping they will return to find their homes still standing and in livable condition later this week. Mark McLellan expresses his concerns, stating, “The water goes up another foot, I’ll probably lose that house, so hopefully I don’t.”

As the situation unfolds, residents of Southern Vermont face the ongoing challenge of dealing with severe flooding and the uncertainty it brings.