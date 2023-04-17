SCRANTON, Pa (WTAJ) — A California Couple pleaded guilty on Tuesday, April 11 to conspiracy to distribute drugs in Pennsylvania.

According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Bryce Stanger 34, and Tanya Stanger 33, of San Ysidro, California admitted to conspiring to distribute more than 500 grams of methamphetamine and more than 400 grams of fentanyl.

These charges stem from an incident on August 25, 2021, when the Stangers were part of a traffic stop by Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Union County.

According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), PSP troopers searched the vehicle and found approximately 30 pounds of crystal methamphetamine and a kilogram of fentanyl.

The investigation was completed by the Pennsylvania State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigations Safe Street Task Force. Assistance United States Attorney Robert J. O’Hara is prosecuting the case.

The charges, according to the DOJ, carry a mandatory minimum sentence of ten years in prison. The maximum penalty under federal law is up to life in prison, a term of supervised release following imprisonment and a fine.