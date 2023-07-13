CHATHAM, Va, (WFXR) — Chatham High School officials telling WFXR Sports Bruce Devlin is the school’s new head football coach replacing Joe Fielder as he accepted the same job at Martinsville. The Pittsylvania County school board Tuesday night approved the hiring of Devlin.

Recently Devlin was a volunteer assistant coach for the Averett University football program.

Devlin has an extensive background in coaching football. He was the varsity football head coach at Princeton Day School in New Jersey winning two state titles while twice being named the coach of the year in New Jersey. He also was the varsity baseball coach at Princeton Day during the same period with three state titles while being named the state’s coach of the year twice .

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction