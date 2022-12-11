UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Senior safety Ji’Ayir Brown was named the Nittany Lions team MVP at the State College Quarterback Club’s annual banquet to honor the team.

Other notable awards included Joey Porter Jr. winning Most Valuable Defensive Player, while freshmen running backs Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton won Most Valuable Offensive Player awards.

Captain’s Award S Ji’Ayir Brown, QB Sean Clifford, DT PJ Mustipher, OL Juice Scruggs, LS Chris Stoll, LB Jonathan Sutherland Public Service Award DT Dvon Ellies Developmental Squad Special Teams Player of the Year WT Jan Mahlert Developmental Squad Defensive Player of the Year LB Keon Wylie, DE Jake Wilson Developmental Squad Offensive Player of the Year OL Jim Fitzgerald, WR Jan Mahlert Outstanding Run-On Award LB Dominic DeLuca, RB Tank Smith Dick Maginnis Memorial Award (Outstanding Offensive Lineman) OL Olu Fashanu Reid Robinson Award (Outstanding DL) DE Adisa Isaac, DE Chop Robinson Iron Lion (Strength & Conditioning Award) S Ji’Ayir Brown Tim Shaw Thrive Award (Student-athlete who has overcome adversities and inspired teammates) OL Bryce Effner, DT PJ Mustipher Bob Mitinger Memorial Award (Ultimate Teammate) TE Brenton Strange, LB Curtis Jacobs Ridge Riley Memorial Award (Core Value Award) OL Juice Scruggs, LB Jonathan Sutherland, WR Mitchell Tinsley Highest Academic Average (Cumulative GPA) WR Jan Mahlert Nittany Lion Club Award (Senior with highest GPA) P Barney Amor John Bruno Memorial Award (Outstanding Special Teams) WR Malick Meiga Most Valuable Offensive Player RB Kaytron Allen, RB Nick Singleton Most Valuable Defensive Player CB Joey Porter Jr. Team Most Valuable Player S Ji’Ayir Brown Lions Pride Outstanding Senior Player Award QB Sean Clifford, DT PJ Mustipher, DE Nick Tarburton Quarterback Club Award S Sebastian Constantini, DT Alex Furmanek, LB Charlie Katshir, TE Grayson Kline, K Jake Pinegar, LB Cody Romano, S Jaden Seider, CB Marquis Wilson Keystone Award LB Abdul Carter, CB Kalen King, OL Juice Scruggs