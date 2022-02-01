BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WAVY) — Bridgewater College has given an all-clear after two campus police officers were shot Tuesday. The suspected gunman has been taken into custody.

Law enforcement responded to the campus around 1:20 p.m.

Virginia State Police said this incident resulted in a Campus Law Enforcement Officer and Campus Safety Officer both being shot. 10 On Your Side reached out to state police for information on the officers’ conditions, which they replied will not be provided at this time.

According to state police, the armed suspect was taken into custody at 1:55 p.m., but the campus asked the community to continue to shelter in place as the investigation continued.

“For additional safety purposes, law enforcement officials will be moving through buildings,” Bridgewater tweeted. “Do not be alarmed. listen to officers’ instructions.”

Just after 4:30 p.m., the college issued the all-clear notification.

This image from the local Daily News-Record shows authorities trapping a suspect at gunpoint.

Police approach a person of interest following a shooting at Bridgewater College on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. Courtesy: Daniel Lin / Daily News-Record (Harrisonburg Va.)

Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Bridgewater College in Bridgewater, Va., Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. (Daniel Lin/Daily News-Record Via AP)

Police form a perimeter on Airport Road south of the North River in Bridgewater, Va., during a manhunt following a shooting at Bridgewater College Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. (Daniel Lin/Daily News-Record Via AP)

Police form a perimeter on Airport Road south of the North River in Bridgewater, Va., during a manhunt following a shooting at Bridgewater College Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. (Daniel Lin/Daily News-Record Via AP)

Police block off College Street leading to Bridgewater College following a shooting on campus in Bridgewater, Va., Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. (Daniel Lin/Daily News-Record Via AP)

A police officer blocks the entrance to Bridgewater College following a shooting on campus in Bridgewater, Va., Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. (Daniel Lin/Daily News-Record Via AP)

Police secure the scene of a shooting at Bridgewater College in Bridgewater, Va., Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. (Daniel Lin/Daily News-Record Via AP)

A police officer tapes off the scene of a shooting at Bridgewater College in Bridgewater, Va., Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. (Daniel Lin/Daily News-Record Via AP)

Virginia Gov. Glenn Younkin said that he was following the situation.

“I have been briefed on the situation at Bridgewater College. The shooter is in custody and state and local police are on the scene. I will continue to monitor the situation in conjunction with law enforcement.” Gov. Glenn Youngkin

Senator Mark Obenshain (R-Rockingham) issued the following statement in response to the shooting:

“The events this afternoon at Bridgewater College are devastating and heartbreaking. I join countless others in our community and across Virginia as we pray for peace and comfort for the families of those affected by these events, their loved ones and for our community. I do not know what evil is responsible for this terrible and heartbreaking event. It is clear that something is wrong in our society when tragedies like this occur. Whether it is hate, drugs, mental illness or some other underlying factor, these are urgent priorities on which we must work together. The Shenandoah Valley is a caring, God-loving and supportive corner of Virginia, but this event is a terrible reminder of the evils that can lurk in the shadows of any community.” Senator Mark Obenshain (R-Rockingham)

The Bridgewater College Police Department, Town of Bridgewater Police Department, Virginia State Police, Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, City of Harrisonburg Police, Augusta Sheriff’s Office, Town of Dayton Police Department, FBI, and the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries all responded.

The small liberal arts college (enrollment around 1,800 undergraduates) in the Shenandoah Valley is just about 15 minutes down Interstate 81 from JMU.

This is a breaking article and will be updated.