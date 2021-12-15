Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — All Erie Otters team activities are temporarily suspended after 13 players tested positive for covid-19.

The announcement was posted online and on Facebook. According to the Ontario Hockey League, all players affected are currently asymptomatic or exhibiting mild symptoms and will continue to be monitored.

All members of the OHL Community, including players, staff, officials and billets, are required to be vaccinated.

The following OHL Regular Season games have been postponed as a result of the temporary suspension of team activities:

Friday, December 17 – Erie Otters at Guelph Storm

Saturday, December 18 – Kitchener Rangers at Erie Otters

The OHL says an updated will be given on rescheduling those games as more information becomes available.