



WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com — Update: The Erie County Coroner and EMTA have confirmed to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com that a 10-year-old boy was accidentally struck and killed by an EMTA bus early Tuesday morning.

There are no additional details at this time.

Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority’s (EMTA) Chief Executive Officer, Jeremy Peterson, issued the following statement:

“Following this morning’s tragic accident, our prayers and deepest condolences are with the child and his

entire family. EMTA mourns this loss of life and prays the family and those affected are able to find comfort

during this difficult time.”

WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com — A pedestrian was struck and killed Tuesday morning on E. 26th St. and East Ave. and the area is currently closed to traffic.

Calls came in for a pedestrian struck around 8 a.m. Tuesday morning. City Police, city fire, EmergyCare and the coroner are currently on the scene.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

At this time, the area around E. 26th St. and East Ave. is closed to traffic to the next intersection.

JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com has a crew currently on the scene and will continue to update you with more information as it becomes available.