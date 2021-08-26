Border congressman, Navy veteran wants Biden officials to resign after 13 service members die in Kabul attack

Taliban fighters stand on a pickup truck outside a hospital as volunteers bring injured people for treatment after two powerful explosions, which killed at least six people, outside the airport in Kabul on August 26, 2021. (Photo by WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP via Getty Images)

Texas' Tony Gonzales also warns terror attacks could follow on U.S. shores unless border security shored up

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The death of 13 American service members in the bombing at the Kabul airport struck a nerve with a border congressman.

U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, who served in the Navy and did a tour of duty in Afghanistan, is calling for the resignation of Biden administration members who failed to foresee the attack at the airport and a second one at a nearby hotel. He also fears a resurgence of terrorism and is calling for the U.S. to shore up its border security.

“My biggest fear is these attacks today are just the beginning of what we will continue to see as the Administration fails to get Americans and our Afghan allies out and to safety,” Gonzales, whose district runs from San Antonio to El Paso, tweeted after the attacks. “We don’t need statements right now – we need immediate resignations.”

My biggest fear is these attacks today are just the beginning of what we will continue to see as the Administration fails to get Americans and our Afghan allies out and to safety. We don’t need statements from the Administration right now – we need immediate resignations. — Rep. Tony Gonzales (@RepTonyGonzales) August 26, 2021

He did not specify who needs to resign considering what Biden critics are calling a botched withdrawal from Afghanistan. But he laid some of the blame on the president and called his handling of the withdrawal of troops from that country “shameful.”

And on his personal account, he warned the attack in Kabul might encourage terrorists to bring their hate for America to U.S. soil.

“Suicide bombs in Kabul today, suicide bombs in the U.S. tomorrow. Biden must immediately secure our southern border before it’s too late!” he tweeted.

Gonzales and two other border House members expressed condolences for the victims. “For those of us who served in Afghanistan, it isn’t some mysterious place on a map. We fought like hell to kill the wolves before they killed us. The men and women who died today or any day in Afghanistan can’t be for nothing,” he said.

Satellite image shows Kabul International Airport and the location of an explosion near the Abbey Gate.

U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell, R-New Mexico, wrote: “Please join me in praying for our servicemen and women in Kabul, as well as all Americans behind Taliban lines.”

Please join me in praying for our servicemen and women in Kabul, as well as all Americans behind Taliban lines. https://t.co/5xt9ruuykl — Rep. Yvette Herrell (@RepHerrell) August 26, 2021

“Heartbreaking news coming out of Kabul now,” added U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas. “As we wait to learn additional details from the Pentagon, I’m praying for our brave service members, our Afghan partners and the victims of this horrific attack.”

Heartbreaking news coming out of Kabul now.



As we wait to learn additional details from the Pentagon, I’m praying for our brave servicemembers, our Afghan partners, and the victims of this horrific attack. — Rep. Veronica Escobar (@RepEscobar) August 26, 2021

President Biden on Thursday said he will complete the evacuation of American citizens and others from Afghanistan despite the deadly suicide bomb attack. He also promised to avenge the deaths, declaring to the extremists responsible: “We will hunt you down and make you pay.”

Speaking on television from the White House, Biden said the Islamic State group’s Afghanistan affiliate was to blame for the attacks and that there is no evidence the Taliban, who now control the country, were involved.