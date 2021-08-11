Boozy Mountain Dew to hit shelves in 2022

PepsiCo and The Boston Beer Company are teaming up to create a Mountain Dew hard seltzer.

A sneak peak of “HARD MTN DEW” showed three flavors: original, black cherry and watermelon.

The flavored malt beverage has a 5% ABV and no caffeine or sugar.

In a press release, both companies stated the importance of delivering new, break-through innovations to address the changing tastes of drinkers.

“We know that adult drinkers’ tastes are evolving, and they are looking for new and exciting flavorful beverages. The combination of our experience in brewing and developing the best-tasting hard seltzers and hard teas, and MTN DEW, a one of kind multi-billion-dollar brand, will deliver the excitement and refreshment that drinkers know and love,” said Dave Burwick, Boston Beer’s CEO.

The drink will hit shelves in 2022.