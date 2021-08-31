Bonnaroo canceled due to flooding from Ida

FILE – A general view of atmosphere during the Billy Joel performance at the 2015 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on June 14, 2015 in Manchester, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival has been canceled for a second year in a row, this time due to the weather.

According to a festival spokesperson, the grounds are completely saturated from constant heavy rain that fell Monday and Tuesday due to the remnants of Hurricane Ida, which has been downgraded to a tropical depression.

“Centeroo is waterlogged in many areas, the ground is incredibly saturated on our toolbooth paths, and the campgrounds are flooded to the point that we are unable to drive in or park vehicles safely,” said a festival spokesperson in a statement on Twitter.

Festival organizers said Bonnaroo will return in June 2022 and all tickets purchased through Front Gate Tickets will be refunded “in as little as 30 days.”

Bonnaroo, which is still waiting to celebrate its 18th year, typically takes place annually during the second weekend of June. The festival was initially postponed in June 2020 and pushed back to late September before organizers decided to scrap the rescheduled dates for a return in June 2021. The show was then pushed back for a third time over COVID-19 concerns to September 2021.

R&B star Lizzo was set to make history as the first-ever female headliner in the 17-year history of the festival. Other scheduled headliners included Foo Fighters, Megan Thee Stallion and Tame Impala.