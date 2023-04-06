MADISON TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — The body of a female victim that was found Monday near state Route 11 has been identified.

According to investigators, someone found the body in a pull-off area on Route 11 in Madison Township. The female was later identified as Christina Atkinson, 28, of Loraine, Ohio.

The Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office got the call about the body just after 6 a.m.

“I’m not sure if our caller was a hunter or not. We did have somebody stop, then afterward, they had noticed something when they had left on their way to hunt this morning,” said Sheriff Brian McLaughlin.

McLaughlin said the victim is a female and there were “obvious signs of a homicide.” He would not disclose what those signs were at this point in the investigation.

Investigators believe that the victim was dumped and that the actual crime happened somewhere else.

The body has been taken to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

“We’re working on a few leads that we’ve already got this morning, and we’ll continue on,” McLaughlin said.

Investigators said Atkinson has several tattoos, including “Live Love Laugh” on her arm.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations Crime Scene Unit was called to assist in processing the scene. The Columbiana County Prosecutor’s Office and its investigators are also assisting in the investigation.

McLaughlin said at this point, there are no suspects. He encourages anyone who may have seen or heard anything to reach out to the sheriff’s office at 330-424-7255.

Anyone with information can also submit it through the Columbiana County Sheriff’s Facebook page or anonymously through the department’s app on either an Android or Apple device.