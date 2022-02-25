(Stacker) – Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and perhaps raising a family calls for the perfect location: a spot where you can enjoy life with as few concerns as possible.

When seniors aged 65 years or older decide on where they want to live out their golden years, they consider very specific factors, such as the cost of living, government services, health care facilities, weather and overall climate, crime rate, outdoor recreational activities, eating establishments, cultural and entertainment opportunities, and more.

Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to retire in Pennsylvania using data from Niche. Niche ranks counties based on a variety of factors including cost of living, healthcare, recreation and weather.

Location is critical as retirees determine where to spend their senior years enjoying favorite activities; however, it’s a very unique decision based on a multitude of preferences and needs. Whether it be bustling downtowns or access to parks, affordable home prices or cultural amenities like museums, retirees seeking to settle in a permanent spot are sure to find a private paradise in any of these counties recommended by Niche because, in the end, there is no place like home—no matter the location.

Read on to discover the best counties to retire to in Pennsylvania.

#25. Lackawanna County

– Population: 210,652

– Median home value: $152,400 (64% own)

– Median rent: $792 (36% rent)

– Median household income: $52,821

– Top places to live: Clarks Summit (A), Clarks Green (A), Chinchilla (A)

#24. Schuylkill County

– Population: 142,674

– Median home value: $102,100 (76% own)

– Median rent: $703 (24% rent)

– Median household income: $52,280

– Top places to live: West Brunswick Township (B+), Pine Grove (B+), Cressona (B)

#23. Tioga County

– Population: 40,944

– Median home value: $142,100 (73% own)

– Median rent: $728 (27% rent)

– Median household income: $51,324

– Top places to live: Mansfield (B), Richmond Township (C+), Wellsboro (B+)

#22. Sullivan County

– Population: 6,135

– Median home value: $154,400 (82% own)

– Median rent: $643 (18% rent)

– Median household income: $47,407

– Top places to live: Eagles Mere (A-), Colley Township (B), Hillsgrove Township (B)

#21. Lebanon County

– Population: 139,729

– Median home value: $171,300 (70% own)

– Median rent: $874 (30% rent)

– Median household income: $60,281

– Top places to live: North Londonderry Township (A-), Cleona (B+), Pleasant Hill (B+)

#20. Bucks County

– Population: 626,806

– Median home value: $330,600 (77% own)

– Median rent: $1,228 (23% rent)

– Median household income: $89,139

– Top places to live: Woodside (A+), Newtown Grant (A+), Buckingham Township (A)

#19. Northumberland County

– Population: 91,761

– Median home value: $117,400 (71% own)

– Median rent: $663 (29% rent)

– Median household income: $48,671

– Top places to live: Riverside (A), Northumberland (B), Milton (B)

#18. Juniata County

– Population: 24,624

– Median home value: $148,900 (75% own)

– Median rent: $673 (25% rent)

– Median household income: $53,879

– Top places to live: Milford Township (C+), Fermanagh Township (C+), McAlisterville (B)

#17. Washington County

– Population: 207,212

– Median home value: $167,900 (76% own)

– Median rent: $772 (24% rent)

– Median household income: $63,543

– Top places to live: McMurray (A+), Thompsonville (A), East Washington (A-)

#16. Franklin County

– Population: 154,147

– Median home value: $180,400 (71% own)

– Median rent: $883 (29% rent)

– Median household income: $63,379

– Top places to live: Greencastle (A-), Shippensburg (B+), Southampton Township (B)

#15. Wayne County

– Population: 51,422

– Median home value: $181,300 (81% own)

– Median rent: $820 (19% rent)

– Median household income: $56,096

– Top places to live: Dyberry Township (B), Palmyra Township (B-), Cherry Ridge Township (B-)

#14. Beaver County

– Population: 165,833

– Median home value: $141,100 (73% own)

– Median rent: $698 (27% rent)

– Median household income: $57,807

– Top places to live: Brighton Township (A-), Chippewa Township (A-), Beaver (A-)

#13. Clearfield County

– Population: 79,908

– Median home value: $96,100 (77% own)

– Median rent: $666 (23% rent)

– Median household income: $49,015

– Top places to live: Treasure Lake (A-), DuBois (B), Decatur Township (B)

#12. Allegheny County

– Population: 1,221,744

– Median home value: $154,700 (64% own)

– Median rent: $890 (36% rent)

– Median household income: $61,043

– Top places to live: Mount Lebanon Township (A+), Aspinwall (A+), Franklin Park (A+)

#11. Crawford County

– Population: 85,665

– Median home value: $113,200 (73% own)

– Median rent: $664 (27% rent)

– Median household income: $50,304

– Top places to live: West Mead Township (B), Fredericksburg (B), Hayfield Township (B)

#10. Delaware County

– Population: 564,554

– Median home value: $244,400 (69% own)

– Median rent: $1,078 (31% rent)

– Median household income: $74,477

– Top places to live: Swarthmore (A+), Radnor Township (A+), Nether Providence Township (A+)

#9. Dauphin County

– Population: 275,632

– Median home value: $167,900 (63% own)

– Median rent: $949 (37% rent)

– Median household income: $60,715

– Top places to live: Hershey (A), Palmdale (A), Paxtang (A-)

#8. Bedford County

– Population: 48,337

– Median home value: $136,700 (79% own)

– Median rent: $691 (21% rent)

– Median household income: $50,509

– Top places to live: Bedford (B), Hopewell Township (B-), Bedford Township (B-)

#7. Westmoreland County

– Population: 352,590

– Median home value: $153,100 (77% own)

– Median rent: $721 (23% rent)

– Median household income: $60,471

– Top places to live: Murrysville (A+), North Huntingdon Township (A), Trafford (A-)

#6. Potter County

– Population: 16,806

– Median home value: $109,600 (76% own)

– Median rent: $663 (24% rent)

– Median household income: $45,419

– Top places to live: Sweden Township (B+), Homer Township (B), Summit Township (B-)

#5. Warren County

– Population: 39,756

– Median home value: $98,000 (77% own)

– Median rent: $614 (23% rent)

– Median household income: $50,250

– Top places to live: Glade Township (B), Warren (B-), Russell (B-)

#4. Blair County

– Population: 123,157

– Median home value: $123,600 (70% own)

– Median rent: $722 (30% rent)

– Median household income: $49,181

– Top places to live: Hollidaysburg (A-), Bellwood (B+), Blair Township (B+)

#3. Cumberland County

– Population: 249,328

– Median home value: $202,900 (70% own)

– Median rent: $991 (30% rent)

– Median household income: $71,269

– Top places to live: Camp Hill (A+), Hampden Township (A+), Wormleysburg (A)

#2. Montgomery County

– Population: 823,823

– Median home value: $316,100 (72% own)

– Median rent: $1,295 (28% rent)

– Median household income: $91,546

– Top places to live: Penn Wynne (A+), Ardmore (A+), Narberth (A+)

#1. Montour County

– Population: 18,259

– Median home value: $185,100 (67% own)

– Median rent: $721 (33% rent)

– Median household income: $58,333

– Top places to live: Mahoning Township (A), Valley Township (A-), Danville (A-)