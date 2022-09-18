Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — On game day of Week 2, hosts Jay Puskar and Mike Fenner discussed how the Steelers found a way to pull a off a road upset victory to start Week 1.
In today’s Black and Gold Today Show, Jay and Mike took a look back at the Steelers upset victory over Cincinnati as the Steelers got revenge at the Bengal’s home field from a season ago. Then they turned their attention to the Black and Gold regular season home opener against the New England Patriots.
“Fan Sound Off Segment:” How will the Steelers fare against AFC North teams this year?
Fan(s) of the week: Lifelong Steelers fans Ken Hughes and April Wheeler of Braddock, Pa.
Finally, catch “Tailgate with Jess,” and watch her make “Banana Pepper Bacon Dip.”