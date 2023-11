Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pittsburgh Steelers played two games this week, on Sunday the Steelers lost to the Jaguars, and won on Thursday against the Titans.

Mike Fenner, Kent Urbanski, and Ashley Kaiser break down the games and preview next week’s game.

The Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Nov. 12 at 1 p.m.