Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — In this week’s edition of Black and Gold Digital Edition, hosts Jay Puskar, Mike Fenner and Kent Urbanski discuss Week 1.

Coming out of a training camp that saw high energy, and a preseason of quarterbacks trying to claim the starting position, the Steelers will start Mitchell Trubisky as quarterback, a player that has been in the NFL since 2017 and has started for the Chicago Bears. He takes over for retired legend Ben Roethlisberger who was with the team from 2004 to 2021.

In Week 1, the Steelers will travel to Cincinnati to take on last season’s AFC and Division champions — the Bengals. The Bengals ultimately fell to the LA Rams during the Super Bowl. The Steelers will need to rely on their defense to disrupt the Bengals, and they’ll need to get in early scoring to tamp down the Cincinnati home-field energy. In the end, it will be imperative that the Steelers stay ahead of the chains.