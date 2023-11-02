PHILADELPHIA (WTAJ) — Former Nittany Lion hockey star, Brandon Biro netted his first two NHL goals Wednesday in the Sabres 5-2 win over the Flyers.

Biro scored his first goal midway through the first period when he took a pass from Tage Thompson just outside the blue paint. The gritty goal gave Buffalo a 2-1 lead.

He’d add a second in garbage time with an empty-netter to cap off the team’s road win.

Biro joins Casey Bailey and Brett Murray as the only former Nittany Lions to have scored NHL goals.