UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Big Ten Conference announced Penn State’s 2023 football schedule on Wednesday.

Kickoff times and networks will be announced at a later date.

Date Opponent September 2 vs. West Virginia September 9 vs. Delaware September 16 at Illinois September 23 vs. Iowa September 30 at Northwestern BYE BYE October 14 vs. UMass October 21 at Ohio State October 28 vs. Indiana November 4 at Maryland November 11 vs. Michigan November 18 vs. Rutgers November 25 at Michigan State