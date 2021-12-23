(WTRF) Actress and songwriter Bette Midler took to Twitter on Monday to let the public know what she thought of Joe Manchin and the people of West Virginia.

‘What #JoeManchin, who represents a population smaller than Brooklyn, has done to the rest of America, who wants to move forward, not backward, like his state, is horrible. He sold us out. He wants us all to be just like his state, West Virginia. Poor, illiterate and strung out.’ Bette Midler

Midler made the tweet in response to Manchin saying he would not support the Build Back Better plan.

On Sunday, Bernie Sanders says he will pay for a poll that proves West Virginians support Build Back Better

Midler has since apologized to the people of West Virginia, claiming she saw ‘red.’

I apologize to the good people of WVA for my last outburst. I’m just seeing red; #JoeManchin and his whole family are a criminal enterprise. Is he really the best WV has to offer its own citizens? Surely there’s someone there who has the state’s interests at heart, not his own! — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) December 20, 2021