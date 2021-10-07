Best homemade apple cider recipe for fall

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – There are many things people enjoy about fall, from the fashion and changing of leaves to festive holidays.

But we can’t forget one of the top favorites: apple cider. Here’s a quick recipe for a delicious homemade cider you will be craving all season long.

The key to making the cider of your liking is to include the following ingredients below.

Ingredients

5 red apples of your choice, quartered

5 granny smith apples, quartered

1 orange, quartered

4 cinnamon sticks

1 teaspoon cloves

1½ tablespoons whole allspice

½ cup brown sugar

Directions

Add apples, orange, spices and brown sugar to a large stockpot over medium heat.

Cover the ingredients with water by at least 2 inches. Bring everything to a boil, reduce the heat and simmer, covered, for two hours.

Alternatively, place the fruit, spices and sugar to a slow cooker. Cook on high heat for 3 to 4 hours.

Uncover and mash the fruit with a wooden spoon or potato masher. Cover again and simmer or slow cook on low for 1½ hours.

Use a fine-mesh strainer to strain the solids. Use a wooden spoon to squeeze the juices out.

Another option: place the fruit and spices into a cheesecloth in a bowl. After it cools, squeeze the cider back into the slow cooker.

Discard the solids.

Serve the apple cider warm. Enjoy!