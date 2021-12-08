GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Just like humans, our furry best friends enjoy Christmas, too.

They need exercise and brain stimulation to help melt away stress and anxiety. Be an awesome pet parent and treat your best friend to some new toys and treats.

Dogs

Twister Interactive Dog Toy

One of the best ways to engage your dog for more than a few minutes is with a challenging puzzle toy. This one allows you to lock some of its compartments to increase the difficulty level.

Smart Pet Love Snuggle Puppy Behavioral Aid Dog Toy

If your pup has a hard time coping with everyday stress, this option from Smart Pet Love recreates the physical warmth and intimacy of another body.

Outward Hound Hide-A-Squirrel Dog Toys

The Outward Hound Hide-A-Squirrel Dog Toy is every dog’s dream come true. This toy includes three squeaky squirrels and a plush tree trunk. You can play hide-and-seek with your dog, and the two of you will have a blast. The toy comes in various sizes, so you can choose the best size for your dog’s breed.

Cats

Electric Flutter Rotating Cat Teaser

For cats that like to play with feather wands, set up this automatic flutter toy to keep them occupied while you work or get some chores done. The colorful butterflies move sporadically, encouraging your kitty to bat and chase. It comes with replacement butterflies too, just in case they do catch and shred one.

Swimming Robot Fish With LED Lights

Give your outdoor cat some fun stimulation (and keep them from terrorizing local birds and squirrels) with these colorful electronic swimming fish. Just turn them on, set them in a bowl of water or small pool, and let your cat bath them around. They also light up, for extra fun.

Roller Track with Catnip Spring Teaser Mouse

Your cat won’t have to pick between an exercise track toy and batting at catnip mice with this multitasking plaything. It has enough elements that two cats can play with at the same time, or your solo kitty can switch between them.