RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — The cooperative muskellunge management effort between Virginia and North Carolina has resulted in Virginia receiving 22,000 musky fingerlings. The young predators were hatched at a fisheries facility in North Carolina from eggs collected earlier this year on the New River in Virginia.

While muskies can grow to nearly five feet long and weigh more than 50 pounds, the fingerlings are only about three inches long. Three thousand of the tiny predators have been stocked into waters around the commonwealth. The rest have been sent to hatcheries where they will be reared to a size of ten inches before being stocked.

Rob England of Appalachian Bronzeback Adventures with a nice musky

Because Virginia is becoming a prime destination for musky anglers from around the world, and the fishery has a huge tourism economic impact, management of the species is vital. The James River and the New River are considered by many musky anglers to be the top musky waters in the Commonwealth.