Auburn University Head Football Coach Bryan Harsin has tested positive for COVID-19

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn University’s head football coach has tested positive for COVID-19.
Coach Bryan Harsin released the following statement, which reads in part quote:
“Yesterday I tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. I am isolating at home while experiencing no symptoms. As we have navigated through the pandemic, contingency plans have been in place should a situation like this arise. We prepared for this.”
The statement went on to say that Coach Jeff Schmedding will be assuming in-person head coaching duties, while Harsin will participate remotely in meetings and practice.”