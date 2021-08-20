Auburn University Head Football Coach Bryan Harsin has tested positive for COVID-19

Bryan Harsin speaks during an NCAA college football news conference in Jonesboro, Ark., Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2012. Harsin previously was the Texas co-offensive coordinator and replaces Gus Malzahn, who left after one season to coach at Auburn. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston)

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn University’s head football coach has tested positive for COVID-19.
Coach Bryan Harsin released the following statement, which reads in part quote:

“Yesterday I tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. I am isolating at home while experiencing no symptoms. As we have navigated through the pandemic, contingency plans have been in place should a situation like this arise. We prepared for this.”

The statement went on to say that Coach Jeff Schmedding will be assuming in-person head coaching duties, while Harsin will participate remotely in meetings and practice.”


