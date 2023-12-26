Aretha Franklin will go down in history as the “Queen of Soul,” and now a home she once owned in Detroit was recently purchased to be restored.

The classic Tutor Revival style home is 7,000 square feet and sits on the 7th hole of the Detroit Golf Club.

Renovation plans include converting the seven-bedroom home to six bedrooms, as well as restoring the slate roof.

This will take several years to restore and is a significant undertaking.

However, the new owner says the goal is to preserve the home as a piece of Detroit’s history for future generations.