NEW YORK (AP) — John McEnroe has COVID-19 and is missing time as ESPN’s lead tennis analyst for its U.S. Open television coverage.

“Unfortunately, after feeling a bit under the weather, I tested positive for COVID,” McEnroe said in a statement released by the network on Tuesday, the second day of the Grand Slam tournament. “I’m watching the U.S. Open from home and can’t wait to get back to work soon.”

ESPN said it wishes McEnroe well and looks forward “to welcoming him back when he’s ready.”

McEnroe won four of his seven Grand Slam singles titles at the U.S. Open.

The year’s last major tennis tournament began Monday and ends on Sept. 10 with the men’s singles final.

