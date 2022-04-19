(WDVM) — After a federal judge struck down federal mask mandates for planes and other travel, Amtrak delivered a statement saying that passengers are no longer required to wear masks on their trains.

Despite this, they still emphasized its importance in combatting the spread of COVID.

While Amtrak passengers and employees are no longer required to wear masks while on board trains or in stations, masks are welcome and remain an important preventive measure against COVID-19. Anyone needing or choosing to wear one is encouraged to do so. Amtrak