WASHINGTON (WHTM) — Amtrak has announced that they are introducing new Café menus that feature reduced prices for select items on the Northeast Corridor on Wednesday, Aug. 17.

In response to customer feedback, Amtrak is offering more high-quality and fresh items for its breakfast, lunch, and dinner menus.

“Making changes to our menu based on customer feedback reflects Amtrak’s commitment to enhancing their travel experience, as passengers know we are listening to their requests for improvement,” Amtrak Vice President Operations & Customer Services Robert Jordan said. “In this time of rising costs, we are proud to offer our customers high-quality items on our menu at reduced prices.”

Some of the menu items that were quoted in the news release are:

Breakfast : Bialy Egg Sandwich, Bacon & Cheese Egg Bites, and Seasonal Fruit with Mango

: Bialy Egg Sandwich, Bacon & Cheese Egg Bites, and Seasonal Fruit with Mango Lunch & Dinner: Smoked Turkey & Havarti Sandwich, Vegan Asian Noodle Bowl, and Blue Corn Vegan Tamale

Smoked Turkey & Havarti Sandwich, Vegan Asian Noodle Bowl, and Blue Corn Vegan Tamale Snacks : Fresh Vegetable Crudites, Beef Jerky, and Pistachios

: Fresh Vegetable Crudites, Beef Jerky, and Pistachios Beverages: Pomegranate Juice and new hot and iced coffee selections

More offerings can be seen here.

Amtrak has also reduced the price for all sandwiches and salads on Acela and Northeast Regional trains for savings between 50 cents and $1.50.