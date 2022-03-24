MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A taxi driver is under arrest after leading multiple branches of law enforcement officers on a chase that spanned two states before ending in Tennessee.

The wild pursuit happened after an officer in Huntsville, Alabama, tried to pull over the American Cab driver, 35-year-old Krystal Lynette Perkins, for a traffic violation, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say Perkins refused to stop, leading officers on a chase north into Meridianville, and eventually into the state of Tennessee.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office joined Huntsville police and Madison County deputies at the state line.

Madison County Sheriff’s officials say Perkins hit one of the Lincoln County vehicles, lost control of the taxi and crashed into a ditch.

Perkins faces charges in Tennessee and Alabama, including evading arrest and multiple traffic violations.

No one was injured in the chase.

The sheriff’s office said Perkins was asked why she didn’t stop. Her reply to law enforcement was, “I just didn’t feel like stopping today.”

Authorities said Perkins is no longer employed with the taxi cab company.