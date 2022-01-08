EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to El Paso Police Department (EPPD) officials, an aircraft has made an emergency landing in West El Paso.

EPPD officials say that the airplane landed near Doniphan and Racetrack, and there are no reported injuries.

The aircraft, a 1971 Piper PA-28-140 Cherokee, seats 3 passengers and one pilot. Officials have not said how many people were aboard.

Officials briefly closed both streets, reopening Doniphan at 2:15 p.m. Officials on the scene add that a special vehicle to remove the plane is en-route to the location.

Look for updates here on KTSM.com and in our newscasts at 5, 6, and 10 p.m.

