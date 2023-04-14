EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Attorney General Michelle Henry announced Marriott is to pay a $225,000 settlement for the hotel chain’s failure to inform consumers of “hidden” resort fees.

According to the AG’s office, Marriott International, Inc. has agreed to the terms of a court order requiring it to comply, by May 15, with the settlement agreement from 2021.

Marriott is now required to be fully transparent about mandatory fees, including resort fees, for consumers booking hotel stays.

Henry says the latest agreement comes after Marriott had been granted multiple extensions to come into compliance and failed to meet a February deadline. Marriott will make a payment to the Office of the Attorney General totaling $225,000 for failing to bring its disclosures into compliance, Henry added.

“What we asked of Marriott, and what the settlement demands, is simple: be upfront with consumers and do not hide fees for hotel stays,” stated Attorney General Henry.

The original settlement agreement required Marriott to clearly and conspicuously list any mandatory fees at all steps during a consumer’s booking process.

Officials say Marriott often practices “drip pricing” where resort fees, destination fees, facility and amenities fees, and other similar fees, are not listed in the total price of the hotel room until a consumer is in the final steps of the purchasing process, or upon check-in.